<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As the second part of controversial film <em>The Kerala Story</em> again tries to create a narrative that many '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/love-jihad">love jihad</a>' instances are happening in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a>, a reply of the BJP government at Centre in the Parliament in 2020 that no 'love jihad' cases were reported by central agencies is again assuming significance.</p><p>In a reply given in 2020 by the then minister of state for home <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-kishan-reddy">G Kishan Reddy</a> to Congress MP Benny Behanan, it was said that, "No such case of ‘love jihad’ has been reported by any of the central agencies in Kerala."</p><p>The minister also pointed out that the term ‘love jihad’ was not defined under the extant laws.</p><p>The reply however stated that two inter-faith marriages in the state were investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). </p><p>The cases were learnt to be that of Kollam native Shafin Jehan and Kannur native Muhammed Riyaz who married Hindu women. </p>.<p>Investigation agencies could not prove the allegations that they forcefully converted their wives to Islam.</p><p>The Kerala High Court had also earlier held that all inter-faith marriages should not be branded as 'love jihad'.</p><p>The second part of the film, <em>The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond</em>, already triggered strong resistance in the state with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan even terming it as 'poisonous creations' and made a call for rejecting the movies. </p><p>Congress leaders also strongly reacted to the film, which is alleged to be a propaganda film ahead of the assembly polls. </p><p>CPM's student outfit SFI also staged a beef fest to protest against a scene in the trailer of the film that shows a Hindu girl from Kerala being forced to eat beef.</p>