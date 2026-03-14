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LPG crisis triggers migrant worker exodus from Kerala ahead of Ramzan, polls

Restaurant and hotel operators are trying to retain their staff from other states, fearing that if migrant workers leave now, they may not return until after the election.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 05:51 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 05:51 IST
India NewsKeralamigrant workersLPG

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