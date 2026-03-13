Menu
LPG cylinder stolen from restaurant in Thiruvananthapuram amid shortage

The theft of cooking gas was reported at VS Hotel in at 2 am on Friday amid the worsening LPG shortage in the country following the war in West Asia.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 08:26 IST
Published 13 March 2026, 08:26 IST
