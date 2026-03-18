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LPG shortage: Hotels in Kerala to shut down on March 23, says KHRA

The state executive committee of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA), in a statement, demanded that hotels should be declared as an essential service and LPG should be provided to them.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 20:38 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 20:38 IST
India NewsKeralaLPGHotels

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