<p>Kochi: Hotels and eateries in Kerala will shut down on Mach 23 as a mark of protest amid the ongoing shortage in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> supply, the KHRA announced on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The state executive committee of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA), in a statement, demanded that hotels should be declared as an essential service and LPG should be provided to them.</p>.<p>It said that its state executive committee held a meeting and decided to hold protests till the demand is met.</p>.Ramping up domestic LPG production 'to ensure households don't suffer': FM Nirmala Sitharaman.<p>KHRA also said that oil companies were not distributing cylinders to hotels as they were not included in the priority category for supply of LPG.</p>.<p>It also claimed that private companies were using the situation as an opportunity to steeply hike the price of LPG.</p>.<p>As a result, many hotels are shutting down as they are unable to function, the statement said.</p>.<p>Despite the issue affecting lakhs of people directly, the state and central governments are being indifferent to the plight of the hotels, it alleged.</p>.<p>Demanding the inclusion of the hotels in the priority category and distribution of LPG to them, a protest march will be held to the bottling plants of the oil companies on March 19, the statement, issued by KHRA president G Jayapal, said.</p>.<p>Besides that, on March 23, hotels will be shut down across the state as part of the protest, it said. </p>