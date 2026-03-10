<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Hotels as well as domestic consumers in Kerala too have started feeling the heat of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lpg-shortage-from-rs-60-hike-to-booking-period-extension-all-you-need-to-know-about-your-cylinder-supply-amid-west-asia-crisis-3926376">LPG shortage</a> in view of the tension in West Asia.</p><p>Even as the LPG firms reportedly maintained at a meeting with Kerala civil supplies minister G R Anil that as of now there was no crisis, domestic consumers as well as hotels and restaurants started feeling scarcity in supply.</p><p>Scores of domestic consumers are waiting for cylinder supply even after receiving messages regarding the delivery code from the companies. Many gas agencies were also unable to give a convincing reply to consumers, leading to suspicions of illegally diverting domestic cylinders to hotels.</p><p>Meanwhile, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association general secretary Abdul Razak said that many hotels that were fully dependent on LPG were on the verge of pulling shutters. It will lead to a major social issue as the livelihood of thousands of employees would be affected.</p>.LPG shortage: 20% hotels, restaurants shut down in Mumbai; operations hit in Bengaluru, Chennai.<p>The association is urging the government to give exemptions to hotels along with hospitals and schools in LPG supply.</p><p>Kerala civil supplies minister said that the state government would also take up the matter with the Centre.</p><p>Meanwhile, scores of consumers in cities like Thiruvananthapuram who recently shifted to piped gas supply were heaving a sigh of relief over reports that the piped gas supply won't be affected anytime soon.</p>