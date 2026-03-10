Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

LPG Shortage: Kerala hotels, households feel supply crunch amid West Asia tensions

The shortage will lead to a major social issue as the livelihood of thousands of employees would be affected.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 15:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 15:50 IST
KeralaIndiaKerala NewsLPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us