<p>Kochi: A team of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> Police on Thursday reached Kochi to probe the marriage of a young woman who came into the limelight during the Prayagraj <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kumbh-mela">Kumbh Mela</a> and later married her friend, a Muslim man, at a temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/1">Kerala</a>.</p>.<p>The girl and Mohammad Farman of Palra in Uttar Pradesh, who married her at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram last month, are presently staying in Kochi.</p>.<p>The parents of the girl claimed that she is only aged 16 and the case is registered at the Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh against Farman.</p>.<p>The Kerala High Court on April 8 granted Farman temporary protection from arrest till May 20.</p>.<p>A five-member team, including a woman officer from Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh, reached Thrikkakara police station in the morning and met the Station House Officer.</p>.<p>Officials at Thrikkakara police station said the Madhya Pradesh Police had approached them to obtain details of Farman’s friend residing within the station limits.</p>.<p>However, the person could not be traced, police officials said.</p>.Probe finds Kumbh-fame Monalisa is a minor; POCSO case registered against husband.<p>Officials further said the Madhya Pradesh Police have information that the girl and Farman reside in Kalamassery.</p>.<p>A police officer from Madhya Pradesh involved in the probe told the media at Thrikkakara police station that a case has been registered based on documents indicating that the girl is only 16 years old.</p>.<p>He also said that the Aadhaar card submitted for registering the marriage in Thiruvananthapuram needs to be verified.</p>.<p>“We have come here as part of the investigation. The video of the marriage is from Thiruvananthapuram, but the woman is currently staying here,” the officer said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the girl has submitted a petition to the State Police Chief and the Kochi City Police Commissioner seeking protection.</p>.<p>In her petition, she claimed that she is 18 years old and alleged that there could be attempts to forcibly take her to Madhya Pradesh.</p>.<p>She sought police protection for herself and Farman to prevent any such move.</p>.<p>CPI(M) leaders, including State Secretary M V Govindan, Minister V Sivankutty and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, had attended the wedding held at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram last month.</p>.<p>Left leaders, including CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, had alleged a political conspiracy behind the case.</p>