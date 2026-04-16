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Madhya Pradesh police reach Kochi to probe marriage of Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa

The parents of the girl claimed that she is only aged 16 and the case is registered at the Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh against Farman.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 11:48 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 11:48 IST
India NewsKeralaMadhya PradeshKochiKumbh Mela

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