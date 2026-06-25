Madrasa teacher held for sexually harassing students in Kerala's Malappuram

<p>Malappuram: A Madrasa teacher, who went into hiding after being booked for allegedly sexually abusing over a dozen students of an institution here, has been arrested in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a>, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>A team from the Valanchery police station arrested the accused, A K Muhammad, from a remote location in Bihar on Wednesday, they said.</p>.<p>According to the police, a case was initially registered against Muhammad on June 16 following a complaint of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sexual-harassment">sexual harassment</a> by a student. Subsequently, 13 more students of the institute in Valanchery came forward with similar complaints against him, taking the total number of complainants to 14.</p>.Almost two months after 3-year-old girl was raped, senior citizen arrested in Pune.<p>Muhammad fled the state soon after the first case was registered against him, a police official said.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off received on Saturday that the accused was hiding in a remote area in Bihar, a police team was dispatched to trace him, the official added.</p>.<p>The team took Muhammad into custody and is currently bringing him back to Kerala after obtaining a transit warrant from a local court in Bihar.</p>.<p>Police suspect the accused may have been involved in similar offences while working at religious institutions elsewhere in Kerala earlier.</p>.<p>Police are recording detailed statements of the students, and more cases are likely to be registered against the accused soon, police said.</p>