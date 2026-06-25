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Homeindiakerala

Madrasa teacher held for sexually harassing students in Kerala's Malappuram

Muhammad fled the state soon after the first case was registered against him, a police official said.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:04 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimesexual assault

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