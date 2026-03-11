<p>Monalisa Bhosle, a woman who went viral during the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela where she was selling fancy ornaments, has tied nuptial knot in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> after dramatic developments.</p><p>Bhosle, who hails from Indore, along with her boyfriend Farman Khan turned up at the Thampanoor police station in Thiruvananthapuram city on Wednesday seeking protection. She said that her father was trying to forcefully take her back to her native place as he was opposed to the relationship with Farman Khan, who is from another religion.</p>.'Many perpetrators still thriving': Konkona Sen Sharma's take on 'Me Too Movement,' new film 'Accused'.<p>Since Monalisa had attained the legal age for marriage, the police allowed her to go with Farman Khan.</p><p>Subsequently the two decided to tie the nuptial knot at a temple at Arumanoor on the suburbs of the city. Monalisa had come down to Kerala for a film shooting.</p><p>CPM leaders decided to support the couple. CPM state secretary M V Govindan, who turned up to bless the couple, said that it was the 'real Kerala story'. State education minister V Sivakutty also blessed the couple.</p><p>After her picture went viral during the Maha Kumbh Mela, she attained celebrity status. Monalisa and Farman Khan were said to have come in touch through social media.</p>