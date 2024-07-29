Mahal committees tender apology for students' demanding namaz space at Kerala college

Thiruvananthpuram: The local mahal committees of Muvattupuzha on the suburbs of Kochi in Kerala have tendered apology for the row triggered by a group of students seeking namaz space at a Christian management run college.

A group of students of Nirmala College at Muvattupuzha staged a protest on Friday after the college authorities rejected their demand for separate space for offering namaz. The incident was snowballing into a communal row with Chrisitian outfits backing the college's decision and a group of Islamic outfits backing the students and calling for protest.

It was at such a juncture that representatives of the prominent mahal committees of Muvattupuzha called on the college management on Monday and tendered apology. They also termed the demand of the students as "undesirable" and also cautioned that certain vested interest groups could make use of such issues to trigger communal unrest.