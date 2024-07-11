Maiden mothership berths at Kerala's Vizhinjam port

Thiruvananthapuram: A long-pending dream of Kerala materialised on Thursday as a mothership berthed at the Vizhinjam International Seaport, the first deep-water container transhipment port of India.

San Fernando, a vessel owned by the second-largest shipping firm Maersk, reached with around 2,000 containers by Thursday morning. A formal reception for the maiden mothership will be given on Friday.

The ship that came from Xiamen port in China was given a water salute on reaching the Vizhinjam port. Offloading of containers will begin on Thursday itself.

Even as the port has started functioning only on a trial basis, more container ships are expected to reach the port in the coming days also for container transhipment. The formal commissioning of the port will take place by September.