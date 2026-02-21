<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As the ECI released the revised electoral roll after the SIR process in Kerala, two districts — Malappuram and Kannur — recorded an increase in the number of voters.</p>.<p>As per the data, the fresh electoral roll has 2,69,53,644 voters, compared to 2,78,50,855 prior to the commencement of the SIR in October last year.</p>.Lottery winner abducted, Rs 1 crore winning ticket snatched in Kannur.<p>Malappuram, which has the highest electorate in the state, saw its voter count rise from 34,13,174 in October 2025 to 36,15,970 in the final list, registering an increase of 2,02,796 voters.</p>.<p>Kannur also witnessed a rise, with the voter count increasing from 21,13,255 to 21,60,497, adding 47,242 voters.</p>.<p>Among the districts that saw a decline, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest reduction, with 3,21,582 fewer voters in the final roll.</p>.<p>Ernakulam followed with a drop of 1,83,271voters Wayanad has the lowest number of voters in the state at 6,40,947, followed by Idukki with 7,99,254 and Pathanamthitta with 9,74,802 voters.</p>.<p>After Malappuram, the district with the second highest number of voters is Kozhikode with 26,57,478 followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 25,97,478 voters and Kollam with 25,26,325.</p>