Malayalam director Joshiy's house burgled: Wife of accused panchayat president in Bihar

"While examining CCTV visuals, we found a suspicious Honda Accord car and followed its route. We found that the car crossed Kasaragod and informed the Karnataka officials who helped us in apprehending the accused," Syamsundar said. He said the car had a name board of the Sitamarhi District Panchayat president. "His wife is the Sitamarhi District Panchayat president," the Commissioner added.

When asked about the news reports that the accused was "playing Robin Hood" by stealing money and jewels and using them to help other people, the commissioner said, "For the police, he is a criminal."

The accused reached Kochi on April 20, and as per preliminary investigations, he searched Google to identify posh localities in the city. He attempted to enter three other houses in the locality on the same night but failed, Syamsundar said.