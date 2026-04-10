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Malayalam movie director Ranjith granted bail in sexual harassment case

Judicial First Class Magistrate L Usha granted bail after imposing stringent conditions.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsKeralaMalayalam

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