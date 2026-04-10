<p>Kochi: A court here on Friday granted bail to film director Ranjith, who was arrested in a sexual harassment case.</p>.<p>Judicial First Class Magistrate L Usha granted bail after imposing stringent conditions.</p>.<p>The court directed Ranjith to surrender his passport, not to leave Ernakulam district, and not to enter the crime scene in Fort Kochi where the film shooting was held.</p>.<p>He was ordered to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh and furnish two solvent sureties of the like amount.</p>.<p>The court also directed Ranjith to appear before the investigating officer every Monday for the next three months or until the charge sheet in the case is filed.</p>.Kerala votes big after SIR: What turnout in previous elections reveal about outcome?.<p>Ranjith, who is lodged at Ernakulam Sub Jail, will be released soon.</p>.<p>He was arrested from Thodupuzha on March 31 after an actress approached the police alleging that she was sexually harassed by the director inside a caravan during a film shoot in Fort Kochi.</p>.<p>Earlier, the police had interrogated Ranjith in custody.</p>.<p>When the bail plea was considered, the prosecution opposed it, claiming that he had not cooperated with the investigation.</p>.<p>However, the defence counsel submitted that Ranjith had neither objected to his arrest nor to custodial interrogation earlier.</p>.<p>The defence also cited his health condition while seeking bail.</p>.<p>Taking into account his health condition and the status of the investigation, the court granted him bail.</p>