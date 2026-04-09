<p>New Delhi: As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/296-seats-at-stake-as-assam-kerala-and-puducherry-vote-today-3961338">Kerala </a>votes to elect its new government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the people of the state to vote for one that listens, cares and delivers.</p><p>In a post on X, Kharge said Kerala's strength has been its unity in diversity and asked them not to let that strength be weakened through division or distraction.</p><p>"My dear sisters and brothers of Keralam, You have always stood for education, dignity, secular values, and social justice. You have shown the nation what progressive thinking truly means. Now, once again, the responsibility lies in your hands.</p>.<p>"Over the past years, you have faced rising unemployment, financial distress, and growing uncertainty. Farmers, plantation workers, youth, and small business owners have all asked a simple question: 'Where is the relief? Where is the opportunity?'" Kharge said.</p><p>Noting that Kerala's strength has always been its unity in diversity, he said, "Do not let division or distraction weaken that strength."</p><p>"I appeal to all to come out in large numbers and vote for a government that listens, cares, and delivers. Vote for justice. Vote for a better Keralam!" the Congress chief said.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | UDF, LDF allege bribing of voters by BJP.<p>Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said that it is time to change and vote for the UDF.</p><p>"To each one of you in Keralam, I say from the heart, you deserve a government that listens to you, understands your struggles, and works day and night for your well-being, not for itself, not for corruption, and not merely to stay in power, but to put you first.</p><p>"It is time to choose change. And UDF is that change," she said in a post on X.</p><p>The counting of votes will be done on May 4.</p>