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Mallikarjun Kharge urges Kerala voters to choose a government that listens, cares, and delivers

Kharge said Kerala's strength has been its unity in diversity and asked them not to let that strength be weakened through division or distraction.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 05:02 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 05:02 IST
CongressKeralaPriyanka GandhiMallikarjun KhargeKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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