Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Man accused of sexual assault of minor arrested in Kochi

The girl who lives with her parents in Perumbavoor near here was sexually assaulted and filmed on a mobile phone when no one else was at home in August this year, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 17:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 17:03 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeKochi

Follow us on :

Follow Us