Man arrested for birthday bash on public road in Kerala

<p>Pathanamthitta (Kerala): A man has been arrested for allegedly organising his birthday celebration on a public road here, obstructing traffic, and causing inconvenience to the people, police said.</p>.<p>A case was registered against a group of men who celebrated the birthday of their friend on Saturday by cutting a cake on the public road at St Peter's Junction here, they said.</p>.Kerala's first seaplane lands at Bolgatty Lake; trial run on Monday.<p>Following the incident, the Pathanamthitta police registered a case and launched an investigation, subsequently arresting the main suspect on Sunday.</p>.<p>The person arrested has been identified as Shiyas, a resident of Vettipuram. His friends had blocked the road at 9.15 pm on Saturday to celebrate his birthday.</p>.<p>Under the directive of the District Police Chief, the investigation has been expanded to locate around 20 other suspects, police said in a release late Sunday night. </p>