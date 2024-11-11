Home
Man arrested for birthday bash on public road in Kerala

A case was registered against a group of men who celebrated the birthday of their friend on Saturday by cutting a cake on the public road at St Peter's Junction, official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 06:12 IST

