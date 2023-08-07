Home
Homeindiakerala

Man charred to death in car explosion in Kerala

The incident occurred at around 12.30 am on Aug 7, police said, adding that the forensic team was examining the vehicle and the spot.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 05:13 IST

A 35-year-old man was charred to death inside his car on Monday after the vehicle he was in exploded suddenly at Mavelikkara near here, police said.

Mavelikkara resident Krishna Prakash was unable to get out of the car when it exploded.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 AM today, they said, adding that the forensic team was examining the vehicle and the spot.

'As per the information we got, the vehicle exploded all of a sudden as he entered the gate of his house and he was unable to leave the car,' police said.

The reason behind the blast can only be ascertained after forensic examination, they added.

(Published 07 August 2023, 05:13 IST)
India NewsKerala

