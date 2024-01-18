Man climbs high voltage tower in Kerala demanding house; comes down after 6 hours

Kottayam (Kerala): A village in Kerala's Kottayam on Thursday morning witnessed hours-long dramatic scenes when a man climbed up a high voltage tower demanding a house for his family as well as seeking to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actor-politician Suresh Gopi.
According to the local residents, the man climbed the tower at 6 am and refused to come down despite the efforts of the police, fire rescue personnel and panchayat officials of the area.
The power supply through the line was also shut off at 9.30 am, according to a KSEB official.
A fire official told PTI that when they tried to get onto the over 80 feet tall tower to rescue him, the man, a resident of Erattupetta, threatened to climb further up.
"So, we came back down," the official said.
Finally, at around 12 noon, upon panchayat officials assurance that his demand for a house would be addressed, he came down from the tower and was taken into police custody.
After coming down, he told TV channels that he came down trusting the officials and said that if his demand is not met, he would give poison to his wife and kids and then take his own life.
"I climbed the tower with the intention to die. I had no other option. I saw no reason to continue living. I wanted to see the CM," he said.
The panchayat officials told TV channels that they would try to ensure that a home is built for the man by March this year. "We will try to ensure some temporary accommodation for him and his family till then," they said.
The police said that he was sent home with his mother.