Man gets 82 years jail sentence for sexual assault of minor girl in Kerala

Palakkad: A special court here on Friday sentenced a man to a cumulative prison term of 82 years for sexually assaulting a 11 year-old girl in Palakkad in 2019.

Palakkad Fast-Track Special judge Ramu Ramesh Chandrabhanu also imposed a fine of Rs 3,40,000 on accused Sivan.

The court directed the authorities to handover the fine amount to the survivor.

Special Public Prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar said the accused will serve 40 years, the highest among the varying jail terms given to him.

He was handed 40-year jail term for the offense under section 5(l) of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The prosecution submitted 17 documents and examined 19 witnesses.