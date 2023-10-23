JOIN US
Homeindiakerala

Man held for 'sexually assaulting' differently-abled, sleeping 80-yr-old in Kerala

The accused, a resident of Velinellur, allegedly sexually assaulted the octogenarian while she was sleeping in her shop at Kottiyam.
Last Updated 23 October 2023, 09:53 IST

Kollam: A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting an 80-year-old differently-abled woman in this district a few days ago, police said.

The incident took place on October 20 when the victim was found injured in an isolated area in Kottiyam near here, they said.

Rashid (33) was taken into custody on Sunday night, and his arrest was recorded today.

The accused, a resident of Velinellur, allegedly sexually assaulted the octogenarian while she was sleeping in her shop at Kottiyam.

'Locals saw her in the morning, informed her family, and took her to the hospital. The family filed a complaint with the police as well.

The accused was caught on Sunday after verifying CCTV footage in the vicinity,' police said.

(Published 23 October 2023, 09:53 IST)
India NewsKeralaCrime

