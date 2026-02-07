<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A man died after a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC</a> bus hit his scooter and then rammed into a shop on Saturday, police said.</p><p>The deceased was identified as Jayachandran (50) of Konchira, Vembayam.</p><p>According to police, the accident occurred around 4 pm when a KSRTC bus plying on the MC Road hit Jayachandran's scooter, lost control and crashed into a shop at Koppam near Vembayam.</p><p>Soon after the accident, locals gathered at the spot and launched rescue operations, shifting the injured to a nearby hospital.</p>.Gold, cash worth Rs 4.8 lakh stolen in KSRTC bus.<p>Though Jayachandran was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead there, police said.</p><p>Police officials said some passengers on the bus and the driver sustained minor injuries.</p><p>The accident led to severe traffic congestion on the MC Road in the evening.</p><p>Police have launched a probe, and a case will be registered, an official said.</p><p>The body will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem on Sunday.</p>