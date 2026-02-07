Menu
Man killed as KSRTC bus hits scooter, rams shop in Thiruvananthapuram

According to police, the accident occurred around 4 pm when a KSRTC bus plying on the MC Road hit Jayachandran's scooter, lost control and crashed into a shop at Koppam near Vembayam.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 15:33 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 15:33 IST
