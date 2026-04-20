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Man killed by nephew after dispute over chicken curry in Kerala's Palakkad

The FIR states that the victim cooked chicken curry at home but did not share it with the accused, which led to the confrontation.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 05:38 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 05:38 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimemurderchicken curry

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