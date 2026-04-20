<p>In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his nephew after a dispute over chicken curry in Koundanur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133386">Kerala</a>, on Monday.</p><p><br>The victim identified as Senthil Kumar, was a resident of Koundanur in Ozhakapathy, which falls under the Kozhinjampara police station limits, reported <em>PTI</em>. </p><p><br>According to police, the accused, identified as Prabhakaran, fled immediately after the incident and is believed to have escaped into Tamil Nadu. The victim, who was unmarried, lived with his sister and her son—Prabhakaran, the accused. Both men had consumed alcohol, and an argument reportedly broke out while they were eating, added the report. </p><p><br>The FIR states that Kumar had cooked chicken curry at home but did not share it with Prabhakaran, which led to the confrontation.</p>.Bengaluru: 56-year-old man found dead in car near Electronic City; murder angle probed. <p>Police said the accused allegedly blocked Kumar on the road outside their house and assaulted him using a white-coloured pipe, striking his head and other parts of the body, as noted in the FIR. </p><p><br>Kumar collapsed following the attack and was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.</p><p><br>Officials said Prabhakaran escaped on a motorcycle soon after the assault and a manhunt has been launched with support from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>Police.</p><p><br>Kozhinjampara police have registered a murder case and initiated an investigation. The body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem, police added, according to the report. </p>