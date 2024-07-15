Man stuck in Kerala hospital lift for two days

Thiruvananthapuram: A 59-year old person remained stuck inside a lift for two days at the Thiruvananthapuram government medical college hospital.
Medical college hospital sources said that Ravindran Nair, a native of Thirumala near the city, reportedly got stuck inside the lift on Saturday.
Lift technicians who opened the lift for maintenance by Monday morning spotted Nair. He was in a weak condition and was rushed to the casualty. His condition is now reported to be stable.
Sources said that Nair's family had filed a man-missing complaint on Saturday. His mobile phone got damaged and hence he could not contact anyone from the lift.
Police have started an investigation into the incident.
Published 15 July 2024, 05:21 IST