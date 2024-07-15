Man stuck in Kerala hospital lift for two days

Thiruvananthapuram: A 59-year old person remained stuck inside a lift for two days at the Thiruvananthapuram government medical college hospital.

Medical college hospital sources said that Ravindran Nair, a native of Thirumala near the city, reportedly got stuck inside the lift on Saturday.

Lift technicians who opened the lift for maintenance by Monday morning spotted Nair. He was in a weak condition and was rushed to the casualty. His condition is now reported to be stable.