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Man vandalises restaurant, attacks staff over insufficient chicken in fried rice in Kerala

According to police, the restaurant authorities claim that the incident caused a loss of Rs 35,000.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 11:28 IST
India NewsKeralaCrime

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