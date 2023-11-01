Man who claimed responsibility for Kerala blasts 'brilliant', left lucrative job in Gulf: Police

Dominic Martin, who had voluntarily surrendered to police claiming responsibility for the blasts at a Christian prayer meet two days ago, was on Tuesday described as a "brilliant mind" by investigating officers.

He left behind a lucrative job in the Gulf, which left many questioning his motives.

Police had on Monday formally recorded the arrest of Martin who had surrendered a few hours after the blasts on Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, the Special Investigation Team took Martin to his residence at Athani near Aluva here, where the explosive devices were suspected to have been assembled, in pursuit of crucial evidence.

Over the course of several hours, Martin provided a detailed account of the construction process, using the materials he claimed to have used in last Sunday's explosion that claimed three lives and left over 50 injured.

When Martin surrendered before the police on Sunday, he had produced bills for the purchased materials, further strengthening the case against him, according to a senior police official.