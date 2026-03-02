Menu
'Manjummel Boys' director Chidambaram booked in sexual harassment case in Kochi

Ernakulam South Police registered a case on Sunday following a complaint filed by a woman in connection with an incident that allegedly took place in 2022, officials said.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 04:38 IST
Published 02 March 2026, 04:38 IST
India NewsKeralaCrime

