<p>Kochi: A case has been registered against Chidambaram S Poduval, director of the superhit movie <em>Manjummel Boys</em>, in a sexual harassment case here, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>Ernakulam South Police registered a case on Sunday following a complaint filed by a woman in connection with an incident that allegedly took place in 2022, officials said.</p>.<p>Police said the incident pertains to allegedly trespassing into the apartment of a woman in Elamkulam and sexually misbehaving with her.</p>.<p>The case has been registered under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.</p>.<p>According to officials, the complainant's statement was recorded before registering the case.</p>.<p>A notice will be issued to the filmmaker asking him to appear for questioning, they added.</p>.<p>Chidambaram is yet to respond to the allegations.</p>.<p>He has directed two hit films — <em>Jan.E.Man</em> (2021) and <em>Manjummel Boys</em> (2024). </p>