Many from Bengaluru, Hyderabad suspected to be victimised by international organ trafficking racket

Sources said that he told the investigation agencies that the donors hailing from weak financial backgrounds were lured by offering up to Rs 6 lakhs for a kidney. Nasar used to get up to Rs 5 lakh as commission for each person. The racket was suspected to be operating from a hospital in Iran.



As per study reports available online, there is a high prevalence of chronic kidney disease among those aged 20 and above in Iran. Hence there is a demand for donors there. This scenario was being exploited by the organ trade rackets.



Nasar was suspected to be introduced to the international organ trade racket by a Hyderabad native. A Palakkad native, identified as Shameer, who was taken by Nasar a few months back to Iran for organ donation, is still missing. Acute financial crisis had forced Shameer to donate his kidney for cash. The investigation team is trying to track the donors victimised by the racket.



The airport immigration authorities intercepted Nasar on his arrival from Iran via Kuwait on Sunday. He was subsequently handed over to the local police. A case was registered under IPC 370 for trafficking of persons and section 19 of Transplantation of human organs and tissues act for punishment for commercial dealings in human organs.



A ten member special investigation team under the direct supervision of Kochi-rural district police chief Vaibhav Saxena is probing the case. Officers of central investigations agencies were learnt to have quizzed Nasar.