Many students from Manipur coming down to Kerala to resume their studies

With the ethnic violence in Manipur hitting education of the kids residing there, many students from the North-East state are coming down to Kerala to resume their studies.
Around five students joined for higher education courses in Kasargod government college and Don Bosco Arts and Science college in Kannur, while a batch of around 50 students are on their way to Kerala to join various courses under the Kannur University, the university pro-vice-chancellor Sabu A told DH.
A batch of girl students from Kuki community in Manipur spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan via phone on Saturday and sought opportunity for around 70 girl students from the community to resume their higher education in Kerala.
CPI leader and National Federation of Indian Women general secretary Annie Raja, who made the arrangement for the girls to meet the Chief Minister, said that more boy students from the Kuki community were also looking for opportunities to resume their studies. She said that the Chief Minister assured to ask the state higher education minister to take follow-up steps.
Kannur University had earlier announced that it would provide opportunity for students from the violence hit Manipur to resume their studies.
The pro-vice-chancellor said that the university's decision received good response from Manipur students. The university was making all arrangements to support the students coming down. Many of them had fled Manipur after the violence broke out and took refuge in different states, he said.
He also said that many colleges, including those in cooperative sector, in Kannur had offered to provide free education to students from Manipur. Teachers and students of the university are planning to support the students financially too as most of them are from financially weaker sections. The university will form support groups to help them. The students are seeking admission to various courses including PhD.
Earlier a seven-year old girl from Manipur, Hoineijem Vaiphei aka Je Jem, had joined the Government Model Lower Primary School at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty had personally met and assured all support to Je Jem who had to leave her family at Manipur and come down to Kerala with her uncle's family following the violence.