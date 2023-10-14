Maoists presence: Vigil heightened in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have enhanced vigil in the Kambamala forest region of Wayanad in Kerala in view of recurring instances of the presence of Maoists.

In the latest instance, a six member group of armed militants, claiming to be members of CPI(Maoist) Kabani area committee, reached a resort close to the forest areas of Kambamala on Wednesday night. The group also shared a statement to the media using a resort staff's phone . The statement accused the ruling parties of denying the rights of the plantation workers and for carrying out misleading campaigns against CPI (Maoists). They were said to be having sophisticated weapons.