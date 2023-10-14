Maoists presence: Vigil heightened in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have enhanced vigil in the Kambamala forest region of Wayanad in Kerala in view of recurring instances of the presence of Maoists.
In the latest instance, a six member group of armed militants, claiming to be members of CPI(Maoist) Kabani area committee, reached a resort close to the forest areas of Kambamala on Wednesday night. The group also shared a statement to the media using a resort staff's phone . The statement accused the ruling parties of denying the rights of the plantation workers and for carrying out misleading campaigns against CPI (Maoists). They were said to be having sophisticated weapons.
On Sept 28, a six member militant group attacked Kerala Forest Development Corporation's office at Kambamala estate. Later a police surveillance camera installed to detect Maoists was found to be damaged.
Recently, three instances of Maoist presence were reported in the region. A police team has been carrying out combing operations in the region. The Thunderbolt unit of the state police and police forces of Karnataka and TN were also coordinating with the combing operations. Aerial surveillance using drones is also being done, said police sources.