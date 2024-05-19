Martyrdom for those killed during bomb making puts Kerala CPM on defensive

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM in Kerala is facing embarrassment over framing two persons, killed while making country bombs, as martyrs and constructing a memorial for them.

CPM workers Shyju and Subeesh died in an explosion in June 2015 at Panoor, Kannur were earlier declared 'martyrs' with a memorial that CPM state secretary M V Govindan is scheduled to inaugurate on Wednesday.

Interestingly, back in 2015, the then CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had stated that those killed in the explosion had no connection with the CPM.

Govindan is now trying to put up a weak defense that the decision to set up the memorial was taken by the Kannur district leadership.

"It is for the party district leadership to give any explanation on the matter as it is a local matter. It is also the party's decision that I should inaugurate it and hence I am doing it," he told reporters.