MDMA concealed in woman’s private parts leads to 308 gm drug seizure, seven held in Kerala's Thrissur

<p>Thrissur (Kerala): Police arrested seven persons, two of them women, in two connected cases in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thrissur">Thrissur</a> district, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>They seized a total of 308 grams of MDMA after recovering part of the synthetic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drugs">drug </a>from the private parts of one of the women.</p>.<p>The operation began on Friday night when personnel from the Peechi police station intercepted a car at a vehicle checking post at Vaniyampara.</p>.Drug seizures dipped in 2025 despte rise in cases and arrests.<p>Finding the behaviour of the four occupants suspicious, the police conducted a detailed search and recovered two grams of MDMA concealed in the private parts of one of the two women.</p>.<p>The arrested were identified as Shifaz (26) of Kakkassery, Vidya (28) of Nenmeni, Jishnu (27) of Attayoor and Sreelakshmi (20) of Nambazhikad.</p>.<p>The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force was informed and, during interrogation, the accused allegedly told investigators they were returning after attending a party at a resort in Muthalamada in Palakkad district, officials said.</p>.<p>Police said the investigation revealed that Shifaz had procured the drugs, and a search of his house under the Pavaratty station limits led to the seizure of 13 grams of MDMA.</p>.<p>During further investigation, police found that more narcotics had been removed from the house by Shifaz's friend Sumesh.</p>.<p>Police tracked Sumesh and identified two of his associates — Shabeer P A (37) of Thaikkad and Ansad (33) of Chavakkad.</p>.<p>Chavakkad police took the duo into custody and recovered 288.8 grams of MDMA from an aluminium fabrication shop at Thaikkad on Saturday.</p>.<p>Police later arrested Sumesh (25) in connection with the case.</p>.<p>A total of 308 grams of MDMA, valued at over Rs 15 lakh, was seized in the two cases registered at the Peechi and Chavakkad stations, officials said.</p>.<p>Police produced all seven accused before a court earlier in the day, which remanded them to judicial custody. </p>