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Homeindiakerala

MDMA concealed in woman’s private parts leads to 308 gm drug seizure, seven held in Kerala's Thrissur

Finding the behaviour of the four occupants suspicious, the police conducted a detailed search and recovered two grams of MDMA concealed in the private parts of one of the two women.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsKeralaDrugsNarcotics

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