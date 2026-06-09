Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Meat scarcity in Kerala as supply from other states face hindrances

With no relief, a section of traders are going for a week-long shutdown of shops from June 12 in Idukki and Kottayam, which are among the highest meat consuming districts.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 14:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsMeat shops

Follow us on :

Follow Us