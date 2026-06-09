Meat scarcity in Kerala as supply from other states face hindrances

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Meat merchants in Kerala are in crisis as the transportation of cattle from other states like Andhra Pradesh have been badly affected owing to 'cumbersome' regulations as well as alleged extortions by groups that pose as cow vigilantes.</p><p>With no relief, a section of traders are going for a week-long shutdown of shops from June 12 in Idukki and Kottayam, which are among the highest meat consuming districts.</p>.Kerala minister suggests eating wild boar meat to tackle crop damage.<p>According to the Meat Industries Welfare Association (MIWA), Kerala is one of the highest meat consuming states in the country. While around 75,000 cattle, mostly buffalos, used to be transported from other states to Kerala earlier, over the last few months it has come down to around 25,000. This has not only led to acute scarcity of quality meat in Kerala and price hike, but also paving the way for the sale of bad quality meat.</p><p>The association also cautions that unless the issue is sorted out, it would force cattle farmers to end the job and the ultimate results will be milk scarcity.</p><p>MIWA president Salim M A told DH that the key issue was the changes in procedures for issuing animal husbandry department's certificate for cattle transportation in Andhra Pradesh. As the certification process was made online the traders were not familiar in doing it. The restrictions on transportation of cattle for slaughtering from Karnataka is also aggravating the issues. The supply of cattle from Tamil Nadu already drastically came down.</p><p>Aggravating the issues, vested interest groups are exploiting emotions by posing as cow vigilantes. Such gangs, mostly in Andhra Pradesh, are blocking vehicles carrying cattle and threatening drivers even as no cow is transported. The gangs extort amounts ranging from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 47,000 per lorry, alleges MIWA.</p><p><br>Even as MIWA had sent representations to the President, Prime Minister and Kerala Chief Minister, there was no relief yet. Hence the association is forced to pull down shutters, said Salim.</p>