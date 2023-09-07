Medical emergency drone developed by NITC wins national contest

A drone for medical emergencies developed by students of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC) at Kozhikode in Kerala has won a national level contest.
Nine students of the aeromodelling club of NITC, titled Club Aerounwired, won the best design report award at the All India Autonomous Drone Development Competition organised by the Society of Automotive Engineers India. Teams from 42 colleges across the country participated in the competition held in Chennai, said a statement from NITC.
The NITC team developed an autonomous drone that could carry medical supplies in medical emergency situations. The drone was designed to drop the payload from a height of three metre without causing any damage to the medical items. An electromagnetic mechanism was used to design the drone.
The team members Ayush Singh, Himanshu Dudi, Cyriak Joy, Naveen Sunil, Komal Singh, Shyam Prakash, Vedant Jadhav, Arun SK and Anurag Bhatt are from various engineering streams. The drone was developed with support from faculties in-charge of Club Aerounwired A M Sreenath and T J S Jothi. NITC Alumni Association offered the financial assistance.