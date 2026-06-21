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Meet Annamma Trueb Vayalunkal, 78-year-old retired Kerala nurse who starts her day with aqua yoga

Annamma was introduced to aqua yoga while working in Switzerland, where a fellow nurse trained her in the practice. She now says, "For me, aqua yoga is not just an exercise. It is a way of life."
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsKeralaYogaSwimming

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