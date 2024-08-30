'Forced to strip naked, thought was part of audition': Male actor files sexual assault plaint against Kerala filmmaker Ranjith

A young male actor has now filed a complaint against the Kerala filmmaker Ranjith, accusing the director of having forced him to strip naked, besides sexually assaulting him in 2012.

In his complaint, he claimed that Ranjith had invited the victim to a Bengaluru hotel for an audition where he sexually assaulted him. The complainant said he thought it was part of the audition, ANI reported the Kerala police say.

Ranjith reportedly assaulted him sexually and the next day morning he offered money to the victim.

The actor has filed a complaint to the DGP and SIT will consider it.

Speaking to The Week, the actor said that Ranjith was on the phone with an actress while he was being sexually harassed.