Migrant couple's missing child found abandoned in drain in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A two-year old girl child of a migrant couple, who was reported missing in the wee hours of Monday from Thiruvananthapuram, was found abandoned in a drain by evening.

Police sources said that prima facie the child was not found to have any health issues. She was subjected to medical examination after she was found.

The child was spotted abandoned in a drain within one kilometre from the spot from which she went missing.

City police commissioner H Nagaraju said that probe was progressing to find how the child reached the area.