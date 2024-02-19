Migrant couple's missing child found abandoned in drain in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A two-year old girl child of a migrant couple, who was reported missing in the wee hours of Monday from Thiruvananthapuram, was found abandoned in a drain by evening.
Police sources said that prima facie the child was not found to have any health issues. She was subjected to medical examination after she was found.
The child was spotted abandoned in a drain within one kilometre from the spot from which she went missing.
City police commissioner H Nagaraju said that probe was progressing to find how the child reached the area.
The couple, identified as Amardeep and Rabeena hailing from Bihar, were sleeping on a vacant land on the roadside near Pettah, close to the Thiruvananthapuram airport, with their four children.
The parents told the police that the child was found to be missing when they woke up at around 1 am.
The police carried out a combing search op in the city and suburbs and quizzed many. By evening, the police got information that the child had been found abandoned in the drain. The police had even searched the area in the morning.
The migrant family was part of a gypsy group involved in extracting honey and selling the same on the streets.