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Migrant worker claims he was 'trapped inside drain' by magician, pulled out by fire force personnel

The man's presence inside the drain was noticed by a passersby who saw a hand being stretched out through a small opening in the drain, the official said.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsKeralaWest BengaldraintrappedMigrant

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