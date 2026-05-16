Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Ministerial berth talks progressing satisfactorily, says KPCC chief Sunny Joseph

When asked about the dissent by senior leader Ramesh Chennithala over being denied the Chief Minister’s post, Joseph said the issue had been resolved.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 07:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian Politicskpccsunny joseph

Follow us on :

Follow Us