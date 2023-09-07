Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Minor girl abducted from her house, sexually assaulted in Kerala

The child, reportedly the daughter of migrant workers, was traced from the paddy field by neighbours who reached the spot after hearing her cries.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 04:09 IST

Follow Us

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and abandoned in a field in the Aluva area of central Kerala in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The child, reportedly the daughter of migrant workers, was traced from the paddy field by neighbours who reached the spot after hearing her cries.

She has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

Her condition is stable, police said.

Launching an investigation, police said the culprit is suspected to be from the local area, and his identity could be confirmed only after a thorough investigation.

The incident came to light when the neighbours heard the cries of the girl while she was being allegedly abducted by the culprit in the wee hours.

The shocking incident was reported a month after a five-year old girl was abducted, raped and killed by a migrant labour in Aluva.

The body of the girl, the daughter of migrant labourers, was found abandoned in a marshy area behind the Aluva fish market, near the Periyar River in July last week. Police had arrested Bihar native Asafak Alam, 28, who has confessed to the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 September 2023, 04:09 IST)
India NewsKeralaCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT