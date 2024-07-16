Missing Kerala man found stuck in hospital lift for two days

Thiruvananthapuram: A 59-year-old man, who was stuck inside a lift at Thiruvananthapuram government medical college hospital for the past two days, was rescued on Monday morning after the lift was operated for routine work, police said.

Sources said Ravindran Nair, a native of Thirumala near the city, reportedly got stuck inside the lift on Saturday. Technicians who opened the lift for maintenance on Monday morning spotted Nair. He was in a weak condition and was taken to the casualty. He is now stable.

Nair told reporters that his mobile phone got damaged and he could not contact anyone from the lift. Though he pressed the alarm buttons, it also did not work.