Modi holds massive roadshow in Kerala; Congress asks PM to apologise for 2016 'Somalia' remark on state

BJP state president Surendran said that Modi's visit and the support from the people have boosted the confidence of BJP in Kerala. Even women from the Muslim community came down to greet Modi, he said.

He also noted that Modi would come down to Kerala again for election campaigns.

This is Modi's fifth Kerala visit since January and he has been expressing hopes that the BJP, which is yet to have any Lok Sabha MPs from Kerala, will win a 'double-digit' number of seats this time.

Meanwhile, Congress has flayed the frequent visits of Modi to Kerala. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked Modi whether he would apologise to the people of Kerala for comparing the state with Somalia. He was referring to a statement made by Modi during election campaigning in 2016 that the infant mortality rate among the scheduled tribe communities in Kerala was worse than that in Somalia.