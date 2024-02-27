Modi to review Gaganyaan progress, dedicate space infra projects worth Rs 1,800 cr to VSSC

Thiruvananthapuram: On his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will review the progress of Gaganyaan and dedicate three major space infrastructure projects worth Rs 1800 crore.
The projects include, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) integration facility at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Semi-cryogenics integrated engine and stage test facility at ISRO Propulsion complex at Mahendragiri and Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC.
Sources said that Modi may announce the four astronauts selected for the first human spaceflight programme and bestow ‘astronaut wings’.
Gaganyaan is expected to be launched by 2025.
The PSLV integration facility is aimed at increasing the frequency of launches from the first launch pad from six to around 15. The integration facility would enable parallel integration of PSLV during the refurbishment of the launch pad after each launch. Thus the time lost on integration of PSLVs due to down time of launch pads after each launch could be minimised.
The 1.2 metre Trisonic wind tunnel helps in evaluating the aerodynamic characteristics of rocket models and help in design modelling. It can also be used for testing of supersonic parachutes and retro propulsion systems.
Semi-cryogenics integrated engine and stage test facility is a state of the art testing facility for semi-cryogenic engines.
