Modi to review Gaganyaan progress, dedicate space infra projects worth Rs 1,800 cr to VSSC

The projects include, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) integration facility at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Semi-cryogenics integrated engine and stage test facility at ISRO Propulsion complex at Mahendragiri and Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC.

Sources said that Modi may announce the four astronauts selected for the first human spaceflight programme and bestow ‘astronaut wings’.

Gaganyaan is expected to be launched by 2025.