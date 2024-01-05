Modi's remark of Kerala CMO's gold smuggling nexus puts BJP on the defensive

Thiruvananthapuram: An indirect remark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the links of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office with gold smuggling seems to have put the BJP on the defensive.

Congress camps are using Modi's remarks to step up their allegations of CPM-BJP nexus, rather Pinarayi - Modi nexus.

Congress leaders are asking why the central agencies are not acting against the chief minister's office (CMO) even as the Prime Minister himself was stating that the involvement of "an office" in the gold smuggling was well known.