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Homeindiakerala

ED carries out searches across Kerala in money laundering probe linked to organ donation racket

The searches were conducted at five locations in hospitals and residences in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts from early morning, officials said.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 06:08 IST
India NewsKeralaED

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