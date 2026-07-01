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Monsoon rainfall deficit and FIFA World Cup fever trigger acute power scarcity in Kerala

In a relief to consumers, the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has asked the KSEB to refrain from imposing undeclared power cuts and to give consumers at least one hour's prior notice.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsKeralarainFIFA World Cup 2026

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