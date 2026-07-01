Monsoon rainfall deficit and FIFA World Cup fever trigger acute power scarcity in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A 34 percent deficit in the southwest monsoon during the month of June and increased power consumption owing to the FIFA World Cup have led to acute power scarcity in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, forcing the authorities to impose undeclared power cuts.</p><p>The power crisis is also snowballing into a political row, with the opposition CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front accusing the government of lapses in power management and planning.</p><p>Against an expected peak demand of 4,100 MW, the actual consumption shot up to 4,900 MW, whereas hydel power generation was badly affected as water storage in reservoirs dropped to 21 percent of capacity.</p>.FIFA World Cup tells yet another ‘Kerala story,’ this one of harmony.<p>Power scarcity in the central pool, due to nationwide shortages caused by El Niño, has spoiled the state's plans to buy power even at higher tariffs.</p><p>In a bid to address the power crisis, the state is now planning to expedite the commissioning of ongoing hydel power projects as well as initiate battery energy storage projects.</p><p>Power Minister Sunny Joseph said that, of the six battery energy storage projects being set up, five are expected to be commissioned this year.</p><p>He said in the Assembly that while the state's average daily power consumption is around 90 million units, its power generation is only around 15 to 16 million units. More than 80 percent of the state's power requirement is met through external purchases. Hence, there is an urgent need to augment domestic power generation. Since hydel power generation is often affected by climate change, other sources of power generation need to be explored, he said.</p><p>The undeclared power cuts imposed by the Kerala State Electricity Board have even led to protests by people, especially football fans, in some parts of the state.</p><p>In a relief to consumers, the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has asked the KSEB to refrain from imposing undeclared power cuts and to give consumers at least one hour's prior notice.</p><p><strong>Farmers too feel the heat of rain deficiency</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the rain deficiency is badly affecting farmers as well.</p><p>Spice farmers in the high-range districts of Idukki and Wayanad point out that inadequate and untimely rainfall will affect the yield and quality of spices such as cardamom and pepper.</p><p>Paddy farmers are aggrieved as the sowing of seeds and planting of saplings during the monsoon have been affected by the lack of rain as well as high temperatures.</p><p>The state government is planning to seek Central assistance to compensate farmers for the losses suffered due to <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/climate-change">climate change</a>, Agriculture Minister T Siddique said.</p>