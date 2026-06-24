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Homeindiakerala

Monsoon with moderate rains helps Kerala tourism 

Kerala is witnessing positive signs of tapping the potential of the monsoon tourism as there is an influx of Arab tourists, even women-only groups from countries like Oman.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 13:23 IST
KeralamonsoonTourismKerala News

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