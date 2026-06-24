Monsoon with moderate rains helps Kerala tourism 

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: With the onset of the monsoon and signs of West Asia tension easing, Kerala tourism is witnessing positive signs of tapping the potential of the monsoon tourism as there is an influx of Arab tourists, even women-only groups from countries like Oman.</p><p>While a 28 per cent drop in rainfall during the initial weeks of monsoon is a cause for concern to sectors ranging from farming to power generation, the tourism sector mostly prefers moderate monsoon as heavy rains could trigger concerns in view of monsoon related calamities during the last few years.</p>.Lean tourism in Kerala linked to weak monsoon.<p>Industry sources said that the travel advisories to tourists to countries like Azerbaijan and Turkey also turned out to be an advantage for Kerala tourism as the tourist arrivals to Kerala remained unaffected even during the peak of West Asia crisis.</p><p>Kerala tourism minister P C Vishnunath said that despite the West Asia crisis there has been a 14 per cent increase in tourist arrivals to Kerala in this quarter. He also said that Oman nationals were topping the list of Arab tourists to Kerala. The state has plans to conduct intensive campaigns in other Araba countries, he said.</p><p>Industry sources said that while Arab tourists, who prefer to come down to Kerala during monsoon, generally preferred high ranges, now the trend is changing with many even opting for adventure tourism and women only groups coming down.</p><p>"On a daily basis we are now witnessing arrivals of Arab tourists to Kerala, even as the air fares are quite high now. A group of 30 women only from Oman is coming down soon," said Kochi-based tourism operator K S A Shamsudeen. </p><p>Tourism industry sources also said that the monsoon with moderate rains was quite ideal. "The key attractions of Arab tourists are greenery and the climate. Heavy rains could lead to travel advisories to high ranges and beaches, which will play the spoil sport," said Shamsudeen.</p><p>The tourism minister also said that the tourism industry is often at a risk when the monsoon intensifies. </p><p>"Safety of tourists needs to be given priority and hence travel restrictions to risky terrains like high-ranges are inevitable in case of rough weather. But it could lead to adverse campaigns against the tourism sector. Hence it is a sort of balancing act," he said.</p>