<p>Malappuram(Kerala): A court here on Friday sentenced five men to life imprisonment for beating to death a 42-year-old man in 2016 in a suspected moral policing incident at Mankada here.</p><p>Additional District and Sessions Judge I Thushar M sentenced the five men -- Abdul Nazar, Sharafudheen, Suhail, Abdul Gafoora and Sakkeer Hussain -- to life imprisonment and said that such instances of mob lynching should be discouraged, special public prosecutor (SPP) P G Mathew told reporters outside the court.</p><p>The court imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on the accused and said if the amount was recovered from them, it should be given to the victim's legal heirs.</p>.Opposition targets Kerala govt over surgical lapse at Alappuzha Medical College.<p>The court had on February 17 convicted the five accused for the offences under sections 143(unlawful assembly), 147(rioting), 148(rioting with a deadly weapon), 449 (house-trespass) and 302 (murder) of the IPC.</p><p>Besides that, it had convicted Suhail and Sakkeer Hussain under section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC, the SPP said.</p><p>The prosecutor further said that the victim -- Nasir Hussain -- had gone to his female friend's home with her consent, but the accused forcibly entered the house and cruelly beat him to death with wooden sticks and logs.</p><p>He said that the accused did not allow anyone to even give water to the victim and prevented him from being taken to the hospital.</p><p>"The court was of the view that it was done with the intention to kill him," the prosecutor said.</p><p>The SPP further said that the court, based on Supreme Court decisions, was also of the view that such an incident should be seen as an act of "terrorism".</p>