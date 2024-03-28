Mosque and temple sharing name board goes viral in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Highlighting the communal harmony of Kerala, the picture of a temple and mosque in Thiruvananthapuram sharing a same name board has gone viral on social media.

The Melekuttimoodu Sree Chamundeswari temple and Parayil Masjid at Venjaramoodu on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram share the same name board.

After the temple was renovated recently the temple authorities were looking for an ideal space on the beginning of the road leading to the temple for putting up sign board. But an arch type board was already installed by the mosque at the entrance of the road.

The mosque authorities offered to share the board with the temple. The temple's name has been written on one side of the board and the masjid's name on the other half with 'Om' and star and crescent symbols on the centre.

The picture of the board is being widely shared by the Congress, CPI(M) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders in Kerala to highlight the communal harmony and secularism of Kerala.