MP Mohd Faizal disqualified from LS after Kerala HC refused to suspend his conviction in attempt to murder case

NCP MP Mohammed Faizal PP was on Wednesday disqualified from Lok Sabha after Kerala High Court reversed its earlier decision to suspend his conviction in an attempt to murder case.
The High Court's reversal of its order on October 3 came after the Supreme Court asked it to reconsider his application for suspending his conviction. Following this, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued the notification disqualifying him from January 11 when a Kerala court had convicted him.
Faizal was first disqualified from Lok Sabha on January 13 after a sessions court sentenced him and three others to a 10-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs one lakh each for attempting to murder Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of the late Union Minister P M Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.
However, he got a reprieve from the Kerala High Court, which suspended his conviction on January 25, following which he approached the Secretariat for his reinstatement. A delay in action prompted him to approach the Supreme Court, prompting the Lok Sabha Secretariat to reinstate his membership on March 29 before the court heard the case.
Later, the Supreme Court, which was hearing the case appealing against suspension of his conviction, found fault with the Kerala High Court order giving him relief but asked it to hear the issue again, which ended in reversing its own order.
"In view of order dated 03.10.2023 of the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e. 11th January, 2023 in terms of provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, subject to further judicial pronouncements," the notification read.