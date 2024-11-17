Home
Munambam issue: Congress alleges Sangh Parivar attempting to divide people with backing of LDF govt

Addressing a press conference, he said, "UDF leaders will soon meet with leaders of various communities to expose the Sangh Parivar's attempts, immediately after the by-elections."
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 11:14 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 11:14 IST
India NewsCongressKerala

